Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor to play a cop in this Irrfan Khan starrer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be a part of Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The film that marks Irrfan’s return to films is a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Alongside Kareena and Irrfan, the film also stars Radhika Madan.

Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that Kareena will be playing a cop in the film. He also hinted that her character will appear in future films of the franchise. This will be the first time that Kareena plays a cop on screen.

Dinesh said, “Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film, and I am excited that she is going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchise, and she is perfect for it. Here she plays a cop, a role she is actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her.”

It has already been revealed that Irrfan’s character plays a sweet shop owner from Udaipur in the film. The film’s team has been shooting in Rajasthan for the past few weeks. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter in the film. Kareena recently revealed on Rajeev Masand’s talk show that she will not be romantically involved with Irrfan in the film.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a few interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is also a part of the Karan Johar directorial Takht that stars some of the biggest names in Bollywood.