Kareena Kapoor’s house sealed as she tests positive for Covid-19, rep says she contracted virus at ‘intimate dinner’

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor tested positive for the coronavirus, followed by Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier today sanitised Kareena’s apartment complex, and has sealed it. While talking to the media, an official mentioned that it’s a basic protocol that is followed after someone tests positive. The poster put up at her building states that a person is Covid-19 positive and people should take precautions.

It was reported that Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had broken protocols and attended a party where they might have contracted the virus. However, her spokesperson dismissed the claim saying that the actor has been extremely responsible and contracted the virus while at an intimate dinner. They also said that one person at the get-together was seemingly unwell and may have passed on the virus to others.

“Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk,” the spokesperson said.

They added that as soon as her reports came, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor quarantined herself. They also said that it wasn’t ‘fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down’.

The spokesperson added, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

As per an ANI report, the said intimate dinner was held at Karan Johar’s house on December 8. It also states that Seema Khan was the first one to test positive.

BMC told the news agency that Seema had minor symptoms and her reports came on Saturday. The same day Kareena and others got tested and their reports came positive on Monday.

Earlier today, Karan Johar’s house was also sanitised as a precautionary measure. While the BMC is actively contact tracing everyone attending the party and their close ones, it has also asked people who came in contact with the actors get an RT-PCR done.