Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Kareena Kapoor hosts BFF Amrita Arora’s birthday party, AP Dhillon, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora on the guest list

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a birthday party for BFF Amrita Arora and the night was made even more special with the presence of singer and rapper AP Dhillon.

kareena, amrita, AP DHILLON, malaikaKareena Kapoor celebrated bestie Amrita Arora's birthday in style. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor planned a grand night for bestie Amrita Arora on her birthday. The bash was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, Ritesh Sidhwani, wife Dolly Sidhwani, and Amrita’s husband Shakeel Ladak, among others. The night was made even more special with the presence of singer and rapper AP Dhillon.

Kareena, Malaika, along with birthday girl Amrita, shared some inside photos from the party. Kareena, who was super excited for her bestie’s big day, expressed her love with text in her posts on her Instagram story.

Kareena shared a photo featuring Amrita and Saif. Next came her selfie as she was all dressed up for the night. Kareena and Amrita then posed for a click together. Kareena also shared photos of the special guest for the night, rapper AP Dhillon, posing with her friends as Ritesh Sidhwani photobombed them. The last click shared by Kareena featured Mallika Bhat and the birthday girl.

Malaika Arora also shared her look from the night. Amrita Arora posted the decoration for her grand night and thanked Kareena for the setup.

See all inside photos from Amrita Arora’s birthday bash:

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram) (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor and other guests were seen arriving for the night and here are some more photos:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier during the day, Kareena shared some old photos with Amrita as she wished her. Malaika also posted a video as Amrita cut her birthday cake with her kids by her side. Karisma too showered love on the birthday girl.

See birthday wishes for Amrita Arora:

kareena (6) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Amrita Arora certainly seems to have had a gala time!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:15 IST
