Kareena Kapoor gushes over ‘hot husband’ Saif Ali Khan during summer vacation

Bollywood’s favourite couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, are currently enjoying a relaxing summer vacation, and their adorable social media moments are giving fans major relationship goals. Kareena gave fans a glimpse into her dreamy family vacation by sharing sun-kissed beach pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

Kareena often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, giving fans a peek into her cherished moments with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. From vacations and festive celebrations to candid family time, Kareena never misses an opportunity to document and share these special memories with her followers.

Kareena posted some candid snaps of Saif soaking in the serene seaside atmosphere with the caption, “Summer’s going well 🌈♥️🔥

#HotHusband.”

See Saif Ali Khan’s latest photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The 55-year-old actor Saif can be seen dressed in orange shorts. Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, “Keep him saif 🙌,” while another requested, “Upload your’s 📸 too Love ❤️.”

“Fully missed the opportunity to use chaliya chaliya from Tashan 😢🔥❤️,” wrote another fan.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also appears to be vacationing with the family. She shared a few heartwarming pictures featuring the couple, offering fans another glimpse into their relaxing getaway. Saba Pataudi also shared adorable pictures of her nephews, Taimur and Jeh, on her Instagram story, calling them “My boys.” Saba celebrated her 50th birthday with her friends, and Saif and Kareena were seen in a set of photos.

More photos of Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur:

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

(Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Old vacation photos

The candid photos have left fans happy. Kareena has never shied away from showing her admiration for husband Saif Ali Khan on social media. In 2024, she shared a series of sun-kissed beach pictures of herself in a swimsuit and revealed that her favourite photo was the one featuring an unexpected “photobomber”, a shirtless Saif casually walking in the background.

A month later, Kareena once again had fans swooning when she posted a picture of Saif flaunting his toned abs in trunks, a hat, and sunglasses. Gushing over her husband, she captioned the post, “DADDY-O. Summer 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Story continues below this ad

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, continue to set relationship goals with their affectionate social media exchanges and family vacations. They are currently taking a break from their busy work schedules and spending quality time together with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix film Kartavya, written and directed by Pulkit. The film also featured Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Dwivedi in pivotal roles. He next has Haiwaan, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Oppam, in the pipeline. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar. Saif will also headline Hum Hindustani, an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew and Singham Again. She is set to star next in Daayra, a thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Apart from Daayra, the actress is yet to announce any other upcoming projects.