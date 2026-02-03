Kareena Kapoor gives side-eye to Govinda’s niece at ISPL match, schools mischievous Jeh with a stern look. Watch

While many moments from the recent ISPL match stood out, one particular clip featuring Kareena Kapoor’s awkward moment with television actor and Govinda's niece Arti Singh, who was also present at the match, has gone viral.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 3, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at ISPL. (Pic: Kareena/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor is making headlines after she attended an ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) match as her team, the Tiigers of Kolkata, played a match in Surat recently. The actor attended the match along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh. While many moments from the outing stood out, one particular clip featuring Kareena’s awkward moment with television actor and Govinda’s niece Arti Singh, who was also present at the match, has gone viral.

Kareena and Arti Singh’s awkward moment

The viral video shows Kareena and Saif seated in the audience, watching their team play. Meanwhile, Arti Singh is seen approaching the star couple and introducing herself and her husband to them. Later, Arti’s mother comes forward to pose for pictures with Saif and Kareena, followed by Arti herself. During this interaction, Saif is seen asking Kareena to join the photo and stand next to Arti’s mother. At this point, Kareena appeared to give a side-eye to Arti Singh, which was caught on camera and quickly grabbed attention online. Arti’s husband, entrepreneur Dipak Chauhan, is the President of Operations of ISPL.

Kareena’s expressions did not go unnoticed by fans. One comment read, “Kareena ka attitude to dekho.” Another comment read, “Kareena being Kareena 😂”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena being typical Indian mom

Other videos of Kareena from the match are also going viral on social media. One clip shows Kareena disciplining her younger son, Jeh, with just a look. While Taimur was busy watching the match, Jeh seemed to be up to some mischief. The video shows Kareena smiling while talking to Saif when she notices Jeh misbehaving. She is then seen giving him a stern look, widening her eyes and gesturing a ‘no’. She asks, “What?” and then firmly says ‘no’ to Jeh. In that moment, Kareena’s typical Indian mom side came through, making the clip instantly relatable for many. One comment read, “A mum is a mum, celebrity or not.” Others wrote, “Typical Indian mum things.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheGossipgully.com (@gossipgully)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s investigative crime thriller Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

