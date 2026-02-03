Kareena Kapoor gives side-eye to Govinda’s niece at ISPL match, schools mischievous Jeh with a stern look. Watch

Kareena Kapoor is making headlines after she attended an ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) match as her team, the Tiigers of Kolkata, played a match in Surat recently. The actor attended the match along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh. While many moments from the outing stood out, one particular clip featuring Kareena’s awkward moment with television actor and Govinda’s niece Arti Singh, who was also present at the match, has gone viral.

Kareena and Arti Singh’s awkward moment

The viral video shows Kareena and Saif seated in the audience, watching their team play. Meanwhile, Arti Singh is seen approaching the star couple and introducing herself and her husband to them. Later, Arti’s mother comes forward to pose for pictures with Saif and Kareena, followed by Arti herself. During this interaction, Saif is seen asking Kareena to join the photo and stand next to Arti’s mother. At this point, Kareena appeared to give a side-eye to Arti Singh, which was caught on camera and quickly grabbed attention online. Arti’s husband, entrepreneur Dipak Chauhan, is the President of Operations of ISPL.