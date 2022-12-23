Kareena Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her home as she puts on her party shoes

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday but the party has not ended for the actor. In a fun video, which Kareena has made from the comfort of her home, she is seen sitting on a couch surrounded by pairs of her favourite shoes.

In the video, Kareena’s Filmfare trophy can be seen resting on the shelf next to the couch and there is a guitar placed against the sofa. The walls of the house seem to be covered with beautiful paintings.

As the actor sways to “Sway” by Michael Bublé, she tells her fans, “Hey guys I am ready to dance my way into 2023. Are you ready because I have my party shoes on.” Then she picks a pair of heels placed next to her and says, ”And these are my go-to wedding shoes because it’s wedding season, it’s party season, it’s the season for celebration! So common, put your party shoes on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fizzy Goblet (@fizzygoblet)

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Taimur Ali Khan’s sixth birthday on December 20 and shared a series of beautiful pictures. Kareena captioned the photos, “Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that’s how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching…And of course jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar…And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son…#MyTimTim #Merabeta #HappybirthdayTim.”

On the work front, Kareena has finished shooting for Hansal Mehta’s directorial and Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The latter also marks her debut on the digital platform. The actor has also signed Rhea Kapoor-Ektaa Kapoor production The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.