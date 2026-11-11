Kareena Kapoor gets legal notice from Congress leader over Quran-inscribed royal pendant

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been served a legal notice by Congress leader and national media coordinator Abbas Hafeez over wearing a 30-carat emerald pendant bearing Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse from the Quran, as part of her Diwali look.

The notice, dated November 11, was also sent to celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kareena and described the pendant as an heirloom of the erstwhile Bhopal royal family.

The notice objects to the manner in which the sacred Quranic inscription was presented in the photographs shared on social media. It seeks the removal of the photographs, videos and posts from the accounts under their control, a public apology and an assurance that the inscription would not be presented in a manner that could compromise its religious sanctity.

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The controversy began after Kareena Kapoor shared photographs of her Diwali look on Instagram, wearing a beige kaftan by designer Punit Balana, a matching turban and a 30-carat emerald pendant engraved with Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kareena, described the jewellery in her Instagram post as belonging to the Bhopal royal family. She wrote: “Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the ‘Ayat-ul-Kursi.'”

In another part of the post, Rhea described the pieces as “Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family; his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.”

The pendant’s association with the Bhopal royal family is through Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Sajida Sultan, daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan, was Saif’s paternal grandmother. She married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and their son was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif’s father. The jewellery is said to have passed through the family to Saif and subsequently to Kareena.

Hafeez’s objection, however, is specifically to the presentation of the Quran-inscribed pendant and not to Kareena wearing traditional clothing or other pieces of royal jewellery.

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The legal notice states: “My client clarifies that he does not seek to comment on or control either person’s general clothing, personal choices or freedom to wear jewellery. However, his specific concern is that, when wearing and publicly presenting an item bearing Ayat-ul-Kursi, the overall presentation – including the attire in which it is displayed and the manner and context of the social-media post – should, in his view, reflect the reverence due to a sacred Quranic inscription. He considers that the attire and manner of presentation in the posts concerned did not demonstrate that level of reverence. This objection is confined to the presentation of this sacred pendant and is not a general comment on either person’s dress or lifestyle.”

Also Read – ‘Begum’ Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 200-year-old diamond kalgi and 30 carat emerald steal the spotlight this Diwali

The notice further states: “Islamic scholars have expressed reservations about wearing Quranic verses as jewellery. Their guidance emphasises preserving the sanctity of such inscriptions and avoiding circumstances in which they may be treated disrespectfully; some scholars advise avoiding the practice altogether. Religious views may differ, and any specific scholarly position should be supported by an appropriate reference.”

Invoking the historical and cultural legacy of the Begums of Bhopal, the notice further states that historical accounts describe their observance of purdah and that the reported association of the pendant with them should be approached with sensitivity and respect.

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“The manner of presentation has caused hurt and concern among members of the Muslim community and among people whose ancestral, cultural and historical roots are connected with the erstwhile Bhopal Princely State,” it states.

Hafeez also clarified that the notice is issued strictly in his individual capacity, not on behalf of the party. He demanded that the posts be removed from social media, and that the sacred Quranic inscription not be presented in a manner that compromises its religious sanctity. He also sought a public apology.