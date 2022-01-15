Kareena Kapoor is fighting off ‘blues’ on her weekend, see photo

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared a new photo of herself on Instagram story on Saturday. It is a close-up selfie in which she is looking downwards. She wrote on the photo, “Blues” with a heart emoji.

She had earlier revealed that she will be spending her time watching Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video with her sons, Taimur and Jeh. She wrote while sharing a video, “My house will be filled with monsters this weekend… I’m going to spend some family time watching #HotelTransylvaniaOnPrime @primevideoin 👻😋🙌🏼.”

“My kids are absolute monsters, specially Taimur. But today I am gonna show them who the real monster is.” She then applies a monster filter and says, “Check out this new filter by Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. My family absolutely loves this franchise, so don’t forget to watch it on Amazon Prime,” she said in the video.

In December 2021, Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 along with her friend and actor Amrita Arora after attending a dinner hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in 2020’s Angrezi Medium, where she co-starred with the late Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.