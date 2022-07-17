Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur ride on a pink unicorn float in hilarious pic from Kareena Kapoor’s Italian vacation dump

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is vacationing with her family in Italy has been dropping adorable pictures with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and her two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. In todays vacay-dump, Kareena is seen posing at the Ponte Vecchio, Italy.

In the series of pictures, she is posing with Jeh as she sported a pink and white co-ord set and completed her look with a pair of shades. Baby Jeh is seen soaking some Vitamin C with a lollipop in his hand while mommy Kareena posed for a perfect sun-kissed picture. The actor wrote, “Life is beautiful.”

In another set of photos which she posted earlier today, the actor is posing with her elder son Taimur and she wrote, “The messy Gelato series with Tim.” The actor looked stunning as she wore a yellow-striped co-ord set and completed the look with a pair of shades. In the pictures, Kareena and Tim-Tim can be see enjoying Gelato with Taimur struggling with the dish.

Kareena did not leave Saif out of her photo dump. She gave a shoutout to her husband as she took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of Saif looking away from the camera as the two enjoyed some private time with drinks. She wrote, “Quite a view this evening.”

Although she even posted a hilarious photo of Saif and Taimur from the pool where the two are riding a pink unicorn float ride.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump which is slated to be released on August 11.