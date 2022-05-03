Eid 2022: Taimur and Jeh are zoned out in Kareena Kapoor’s attempt at a perfect family photo

On the occasion of Eid, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a family photo featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Saba Khan. In the photo, most of them appear to be distracted with Taimur rubbing his eyes and Jeh lost in thought. Saif and Kunal are smiling at the camera, while Kareena is looking somewhere else.

Kareena captioned her photo, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!” Dia Mirza commented on the photo with several hearts.

For a long time after Jeh’s birth in 2021, Kareena had not shared his photos on social media, after seeing the frenzy surrounding her first son, Taimur. “It is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather. “At the end of the day, they are kids, they need to have their space, they need to have their time. And I don’t want anybody to be so interested in them. They should be allowed their space to grow, not this constant pressure of being in the limelight,” she had told NDTV.

Earlier today, Soha had shared photos with Kunal and Inaaya. She captioned her post, “Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated for an August release this year. The film stars Aamir Khan and is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.