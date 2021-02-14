Kareena Kapoor reveals she loves ‘forever Valentine’ Saif Ali Khan despite this reason

Kareena Kapoor has beautiful things to say about Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur Ali Khan on Valentine's Day. (Photo: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan)

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is full of love for husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur on Valentine’s Day. She penned special posts for both of them while sharing photos. The actor is expecting her second child with Saif.

Kareena took to Instagram on Sunday to share an old picture of herself with Saif Ali Khan- from their courtship period- and expressed her love for him with a tongue-in-cheek remark.

“I have loved you despite this moustache… my forever Valentine,” Kareena wrote, captioning the photo. Minutes later, the doting mother posted a picture of her four-year-old son, pouting, and wished her second Valentine on the occasion.

“Not because you pout like me… but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.”



Kareena’s best friend Malaika Arora, who is otherwise quite private about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, indulged in PDA as she posted on Instagram a picture of him wearing a T-shirt with “Love Is In The Air” written on it.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in PDA on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaArora) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in PDA on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaArora)

Later, Arjun Kapoor reposted Malaika’s Instagram story.