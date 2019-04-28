Have you seen these videos of Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Twinkle Khanna?

Toggle Menu
Diljit Dosanjh, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Singh Grover and Vidya Balan among others shared videos on social media today.

Diljit Dosanjh received a pleasant surprise from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video message for Diljit Dosanjh to the clip of Vidya Balan’s team taking the #DhunBadloChallenge, here are videos shared by stars on their social media accounts.

Diljit Dosanjh received a pleasant surprise from Kareena Kapoor Khan who sent him a video message appreciating his new song titled “Kylie + Kareena”. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his latest Punjabi single ‘Kylie + Kareena”. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote “Half century love for #thejawaanisong got me pumped like 😍😍❤❤🙏🙏 #soty2 #soty2on10thmay @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @ananyapanday @tarasutaria.” (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Sharing this clip, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “What happens when you go #Blank? Find out in cinemas on the 3rd of May! @blankthefilm @karankapadiaofficial P.S This pretending to forget has strained my limited acting skills to the max:) #blankthefilm.” (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover shared a fun video on his Instagram account. (Photo: Karan Singh Grover/Instagram)

Vidya Balan posted this clip of her team taking the #DhunBadloChallenge. (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

