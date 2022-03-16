Kareena Kapoor on making her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery: ‘It has all the right ingredients’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut. Netflix on Wednesday announced that Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh will join forces for an untitled murder mystery, which is an adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, director Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement, “Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read, and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for!!” Sujoy is also one of the producers of the film.

We’ve got some Pretty Hot And Tempting news! 😱😱😱 Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh! #KareenaKapoorKhan @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma pic.twitter.com/8PIPwSR1c2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 16, 2022

Revealing that her first digital project “has all the right ingredients”, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Netflix announced the film with an interesting video of Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Sujoy Ghosh at a script reading session.

The movie is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.