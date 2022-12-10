scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor’s role in Devotion of Suspect X is ‘exciting’, producer Jay Shewakramani compares it to Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy

After the success of Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, producer Jay Shewakramani has turned his attention to the next release Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Kartik AaryanFreddy producer Jay Shewakramani's next film will star actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: PR Handout/ Instagram/kareenkapoorkhan)
Producer Jay Shewakramani is basking in the success of his recent offering Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan. With the thriller film receiving a positive reception on its digital release, Jay is not looking forward to his next film Devotion of Suspect X, which marks the digital debut of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film, which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh is the adaption of the novel of the same name by Japanese writer Higashino Keigo. The film, which is in its post-production stage, will bring forth Kareena in a new avatar.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Jay said, “She (Kareena) is a fabulous actor, a thorough professional and I think it’s going to be a very interesting film. Like Kartik in Freddy, Kareena in Devotion is something she has not attempted as well. That is going to be the exciting part.”

Confirming that he is looking at mid of 2023 for the film’s release, Jay said that it is important for a producer to take a project to an actor that they can’t say no to. “That’s the thing, as a producer if you want to get something on the table, it is when you go to the actor with a role that he or she has never done before and that gives you an edge for an actor to choose this film. So, my effort is always that. You go to an actor with a role that they haven’t attempted. That becomes exciting and challenging,” he said.

With many films getting a direct release on digital platforms and others taking the theatrical route, 2022 has been a mixed bag. As everyone steps into the new year, Jay wants to maintain a balance when it comes to the release platform of his films.

“I would actually firstly want to keep a balance. Do a few for digital, and do a few for theatre. We have all been brought up in theatre. The glory, the weekend collection, the tension, all that is part of our lives. So, yes the idea will always be to do a few films theatrically and a few films online,” he shared.

