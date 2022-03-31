Kareena Kapoor says Taimur calls abba Saif Ali Khan his best friend: ‘He is a mini Saif’

Actor Kareena Kapoor said that she is the ‘bad cop’ parent, who ensures that her kids go to bed on time and eat their greens, while her husband, Saif Ali Khan, appears to be the more chilled-out of the two. Kareena spoke about her second pregnancy, and how she has evolved as a parent, in a new Vogue India interview.

So far, she said, her younger son Jehangir is the softer of her two kids. Kareena and Saif also have a five-year-old, Taimur.

“Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it,” she said, describing him as ‘a mini Saif’ who wants to be a rock star. She said that Taimur and Saif bond over AC/DC and Steely Dan. “Tim says, ‘Abba is my best friend,’” she said. “It’s wonderful and it’s also a silver lining in this pandemic that families have taken on a different prominence over the last year. We are very grateful that we’ve become closer as a unit.”

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. Saif had previously been married to Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children–Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She called Saif ‘broad-minded’ for having kids at four very different stages in his life. But, she joked, she has forbidden him from having another when he’s in his 60s.

Earlier, in her book on pregnancy, Kareena had said how Saif encouraged her to follow her aspiration. “Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents,” she had written.

Kareena will make her acting comeback in the upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Advait Chandan.