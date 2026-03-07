Kareena Kapoor defends Deepika Padukone’s stance on 8-hour workdays, says ‘understanding’ with the husband is essential: ‘Can’t leave kids alone’

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday recently spoke about the debate around Deepika Padukone demanding an eight-hour shift after she embraced motherhood. Both Kareena and Ananya came out in Deepika’s support and defended her demand. While Kareena spoke about her personal experience of managing films with two young sons, Ananya defended Deepika, saying that she has demanded fixed working hours only after becoming a mother.

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Kareena was asked about the dilemma actresses, who are also new moms, face when trying to manage personal life and a demanding schedule. Taking the example of her film The Buckingham Murders, she said, “For that I had to be in London for 35 days. So I decided to shoot where I would go and come back because we had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way. I just feel everything needs to be really well planned and you have to be very clear right from the beginning.”