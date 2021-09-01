scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Kareena Kapoor cradles baby Jeh Ali Khan as she leaves for work

Kareena Kapoor Khan bids adieu to son Jeh Ali Khan as she leaves for work on Wednesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai
September 1, 2021
kareena-jeh ali khanKareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her son Jeh Ali Khan outside their house in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

In new pictures making the rounds on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen cradling her son Jeh Ali Khan lovingly before she steps out for work.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen wearing a paisley dress and the six-month-old toddler is seen donning a blue onesie, with a white bib over it. After handing the baby to Jeh’s babysitter, Kareena is seen entering her car with a mug of coffee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside her house in Bandra, Mumbai, as she leaves for work. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |You talk of nepotism and then look at photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Kareena Kapoor’s son: Farah Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who makes motherhood look glamorous, has been keeping herself busy with work ever since she gave birth to Jeh Ali Khan in February this year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After giving birth to Jeh, Kareena launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In the book, Kareena shared how her second pregnancy was tough.

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’” reads an excerpt from Kareena’s book.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chadha. She has also joined forces with Ekta Kapoor to bankroll Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled project.

