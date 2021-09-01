Kareena Kapoor cradles baby Jeh Ali Khan as she leaves for work

In new pictures making the rounds on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen cradling her son Jeh Ali Khan lovingly before she steps out for work.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen wearing a paisley dress and the six-month-old toddler is seen donning a blue onesie, with a white bib over it. After handing the baby to Jeh’s babysitter, Kareena is seen entering her car with a mug of coffee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside her house in Bandra, Mumbai, as she leaves for work. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside her house in Bandra, Mumbai, as she leaves for work. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who makes motherhood look glamorous, has been keeping herself busy with work ever since she gave birth to Jeh Ali Khan in February this year.

After giving birth to Jeh, Kareena launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In the book, Kareena shared how her second pregnancy was tough.

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’” reads an excerpt from Kareena’s book.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chadha. She has also joined forces with Ekta Kapoor to bankroll Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled project.