Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2021 look shocks Kareena Kapoor: ‘Kya ho raha hai?’

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at Met Gala has left her fans, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, in wonder. Bebo, as she is fondly called by her near and dear ones, wondered what exactly is Kim Kardashian wearing. The actor on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories and shared Kim’s photo from the event. “Kya ho raha hai?” Kareena wrote. In fact, Kareena’s choice of emojis expressed that she is quite disappointed with the actor-model’s Balenciaga look.

Kareena shared this still on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena shared this still on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kim was covered from head to toe in black Balenciaga, with even her face covered. The look has obviously started a meme fest. Here’s a look at how some people have reacted to Kim’s Met Gala appearance:

#KimKardashian cosplaying as a dementor from the Harry Potter series pic.twitter.com/ivjyWkWIIB — robin (SHAGGY DAY) (@agathasbike) September 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Kim shared her look on Instagram with “Balenciaga Met 2021” as the caption. The post received overwhelming response from her contemporaries and fans. “Obsessed,” wrote Natalie Halcro. Olivia Pierson commented “Hot” on Kim’s post. Scott Disick wrote, “Bruce Wayne” in the comment section. Some of her fans also guessed that maybe it is Kim’s way to tell the world that she is getting back with Kanye West. One of the comments read, “Tell us you’re back with Kayne without telling us you’re back with Kayne.” One of the comment also tagged Kim’s outfit as “the most awful outfit of all time.”

Kim is in the middle of a divorce with Kanye West. In February this year, the two filed for divorce after fielding rumours for a long time. They have four kids — North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2).

On the work front, Kim will appear in the finale season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is expected to stream on Hulu this year. Kareena, on the other hand, resumed work. Earlier this week, she was seen on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, an Aamir Khan film, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled for Christmas release this year.