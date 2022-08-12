Kareena Kapoor on claims she disrespected audience with her comments about boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘I want people to watch the film’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a new interview reflected on her recent comments about the ongoing social media trend calling for the boycott of her new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. The film was released in theatres on Thursday to muted critical and commercial response.

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kareena was asked if what she’d said about cancel culture could be perceived as ‘public ko lightly le rahi hai kya (being disrespectful of or indifferent towards the audience)’. Kareena said, “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.”

She continued, “But the fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

Previously, Kareena had said that she doesn’t take trolling seriously. “Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously,” she had told India Today.

At a media interaction ahead of the film’s release, Aamir had said that he can’t force people to watch the film if they don’t want to, but that he hopes the film finds a large audience. “I do not want to hurt anyone, but if people don’t want to see the film, I would respect that too. There is not much you can do about that,” he’d said.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, had a muted opening of Rs 10.7 crore on its first day at the box office as per early estimates. While it outperformed the week’s other new release Raksha Bandhan, it fell way short of expectations, especially considering the film’s hefty budget and 14-year journey to the big screen.