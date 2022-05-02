Kareena Kapoor asks ‘why are Kapoors always near the food’ as Anil Kapoor shares epic throwback photo featuring Krishna Raj, Neetu, wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor has shared a nice monochrome throwback photo on his Instagram profile. It features Krishna Raj Kapoor, the late wife of Raj Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, wife of Rishi Kapoor, and his own wife Sunita Kapoor.

The three women seem to be at some sort of an event. Anil captioned the photo, “Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita 😊 #throwbackmemories.”

The 65-year-old actor did not specify the occasion, but it sure is a nice bit of a stroll down the memory lane. The three women do not appear to know that they are being photographed.

Several notables shared their thoughts in the comments section. Neetu Kapoor herself wrote in the comments, “This is so nostalgic” with a heart emoji.

Anil and Sunita’s daughter Rhea Kapoor wrote in the comments, “Mom face is just” with a fire emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Why are the kapoors always near the food …then and now ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️bestttt.”

Fans also commented. One shared, “What wonderful memories.” One other said, “Omg she looks just like my mom gorgeous thanks for sharing,” perhaps referring to Sunita.

One fan joked, “Sonam has taken after your wife…. Thank God for that!!😂”

On the work front, Anil will next be seen in Thar, a neo-western. He shares the screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The film marks Harsh’s maiden production venture. It has been directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. It will stream on Netflix from May 6 onwards.