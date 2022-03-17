Kareena Kapoor chills with sister Karisma, friend Natasha Poonawalla by the pool, see photos

Actor Kareena Kapoor is happy being back near the ocean, ‘where she belongs’ as she had captioned her last post with son Jeh. On Thursday, she shared another picture of her chilling by the pool with sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Natasha Poonawalla. She used GIFs of ‘aloha’, ‘gal pals’ and numerous emojis along with the photo.

While Bebo opted for a yellow monokini, Karisma chose a black swimsuit and Natasha wore a blue bikini, as they posed for the camera. The ladies are currently enjoying a break in the Maldives with Kareena and Karisma taking their sons along.

The Serum Institute executive is often seen hanging around with the Kapoor sisters. She also took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from their trip. She shared a glimpse of the food they are having, from pizza, burgers and fries. Natasha also shared a few candid selfies with Bebo and Lolo. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock!”

Their bestie Amrita Arora replied to the post saying she ‘missed this’, while Anaita Shroff Adajania posted ‘fab’ on the photos. While a few fans called Karisma ‘still the hottest’, many couldn’t have enough of Kareena‘s perfect tan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday announced her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller. The film based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion Of Suspect X also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.