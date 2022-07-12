scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor chills with friends and son Jeh as Saif Ali Khan ‘cooks up a storm in kitchen’. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in UK with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

saif ali khan kareena kapoor picsSaif Ali Khan recently cooked a meal for his wife Kareena Kapoor and his friends in UK. (Photo: Alexandra Galligan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a vacation to UK and have been spending some quality time with their friends there. Recently, Kareena’s close friend Alexandra Galligan posted some beautiful pictures of herself with Bollywood’s power couple. She also posted a photo of Saif Ali Khan from the kitchen which particularly got a lot of attention on social media.

In a photo, which was posted on Alexandra Galligan’s Instagram account, Saif was seen smiling for the camera ear-to-ear. He was cooking a meal for his friends and the photo had him sautéing onions in a pan. He had tomatoes placed in a dish placed on the kitchen counter. The caption of the photo read, “The perfect Sunday with Chef Ali Khan cooking up a storm in the kitchen for us. Delicious!!”

While Saif was cooking in the kitchen, Kareena clicked a selfie with her younger son Jeh and her friends. Alexandra captioned the photo, “Sunday vibes … chilling whilst chef Ali khan is hard at work in the kitchen!” The photos of Saif and Kareena got love from Saba Ali Khan. Later, Kareena and Saif appeared in another post of Alexandra where they were seen dining with a bunch of friends. “Great weekend with the greatest of friends,” read the caption of the photo. The group picture also featured The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar.

Before chilling with their friends, Kareena and Saif spent some family time as they celebrated Neetu Kapoor’s birthday with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Jain, and a few others from the Kapoor family.

Earlier, Kareena had posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan. The two were seen walking in the 600-year-old corridor of Winchester University.

See more photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her UK vacation:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters on August 11. Apart from that, Kareena recently wrapped her OTT debut helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is said to be based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Saif is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha Hindi remake.

