‘I am relieved’: Kareena Kapoor celebrates the end of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will appear together on Koffee With Karan for the first time in 16 years when Episode 4 of the show’s ninth and final season streams on JioHotstar on Wednesday. The newly released teaser promises a candid conversation between the couple and the host.

The teaser opens with Kareena wasting no time in teasing Karan about the show’s conclusion. “I’m happy and relieved. We don’t have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan,” she says.

Karan Johar responds with characteristic dry humour: “Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Saif Ali Khan, who has never been a natural fit for the glossy, rapid-fire format of Koffee With Karan, leaned into that quality in the teaser. Interrupting the back-and-forth between his wife and the host, he declared that he feels like a “miscast” on the show.

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The no. 1 actor question

In another moment from the teaser, Karan Johar asks Kareena Kapoor to name the No. 1 actor among the current crop of Bollywood stars. Her answer, while not revealed in the teaser, appears to prompt a cheeky response from Saif. “You are allowed to praise other actors as well,” he tells his wife, suggesting her answer was predictable and perhaps pointed in one direction.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan 9: Karan Johar has the wherewithal to work his way around nepo babies

The teaser’s funniest moments came during the rapid-fire round. When Karan asked the couple to name actors whose names start with the letter “K,” Saif responded with “Kavita,” prompting a confused Kareena to ask, “Who is Kavita?” The answer, clearly designed to throw both his wife and the host off balance, landed exactly as intended.

In another segment, Karan began a sentence with “Nepo babies go mainstream globally…” Before he could finish, Saif hit the buzzer and completed it with: “Because of you.” The remark, directed at Karan, who has faced criticism for years over launching star kids through his productions, drew an immediate reaction from the host.

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16 years between appearances

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan last shared the Koffee With Karan couch in Season 3, Episode 5, which aired on December 5, 2010. At the time, they were dating. They married in October 2012 and now have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Their return to the show after over a decade and a half, and specifically to the final season, gives the episode a sense of occasion that the teaser is already trading on.

Their recent appearance together on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 was their first joint chat show outing in years, and the Koffee With Karan episode follows that.

The final season

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is Koffee With Karan’s last. Karan Johar announced the conclusion on September 30 with an emotional video reflecting on his 22-year association with the show. He recalled how his father, producer Yash Johar, had initially doubted the idea when Karan pitched it in 2004.

“I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened,” Karan said.

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The season premiered on October 14 with Salman Khan as the first guest. Episode 2 featured Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Episode 3 had Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor.