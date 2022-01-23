scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21 years of the song Dupatta Mera, calls it one of her favourites

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a video, to celebrate 21 years of the song Dupatta Mera, and Kareena re-posted it on her account, calling it one of her favourites.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 23, 2022 1:27:53 pm
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor celebrated 21 years of Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. (Photo: Youtube/ Tips)

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s song Dupatta Mera from her film with Tusshar Kapoor back in the early 2000’s, is still a favourite, owing to the catchy tunes as well as the numerous attires she sported throughout the song. Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a video, to celebrate 21 years of the song, and Kareena re-posted it on her account, calling it one of her favourite songs.

Manish Malhotra captioned his post, “21 years to ever mesmerizing beauty, @kareenakapoorkhan grooving to #Dupatta song from the movie #MujheKuchKehnaHai, sporting an Indo-western attire I styled and designed. This was the first time I started working with her; the look indeed inspired numerous young girls from here. The costumes took the world by storm, courtesy of Bebo’s easy confidence-making statements, one memorable look at a time.”

Also Read |What Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu discuss, Soha jokes ‘inheritance’

Kareena wrote on her Instagram story, “One of my most favourite songs,” she tagged Tusshar and Manish in the post too.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kareena Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)

The song was from one of Kareena’s earliest films, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, where she played Tusshar Kapoor’s love interest. In the film, Tusshar needs a leading lady for a performance in his college, and Kareena says she will perform instead. Kareena and Tusshar starred in another film, Jeena Sirf Mere Liye as well.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sushant birthday anniversar
Sushant Singh Rajput birthday anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the passionate actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement