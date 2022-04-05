Kareena Kapoor’s car injures a paparazzo outside Malaika Arora’s house, she yells ‘Peeche jaa yaar’: Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan faced an unexpected incident on Monday, when a paparazzo got injured by her car. It happened outside her friend Malaika Arora‘s residence, when Kareena was visiting Malaika to check up on her after her recent road accident. While exiting Malaika’s building, Kareena had cameras hovering around her like always. And just before she could get into her car, it hit a photographer’s leg.

As the paparazzo cried in pain, leaving others shocked, Kareena screamed at her driver, “Sambhalo yaar. Peeche jaa yaar (Be careful. Move back).” In a video that has been doing the rounds online, we see the actor also telling the paps around her, “Isiliye tum log bhaga mat karo yaar. Kyun bhaag rahe the? (This is why you should not run. Why were you running?)”

Malaika Arora met with a car accident on the Mumbai – Pune expressway on Saturday. The accident happened when three vehicles rammed into each other. Malaika was in her Range Rover, which was in the middle. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Malaika was reportedly returning from Pune after attending a fashion event. She sustained minor injuries and is currently recuperating at her home. Ever since, several Bollywood stars and her friends have been visiting her. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also snapped at Malaika’s residence on Monday.

Malaika’s younger sister Amrita Arora told Hindustan Times, “She is home; recovering. She will be totally fine in a few days.”

Giving an update about her health, her spokesperson said in a statement, “Malaika is fine and by the grace of god didn’t suffer any major injuries. She is taking rest for now as per doctor’s orders and will be up and running in just a few days.”