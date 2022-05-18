‘Kareena Kapoor is very polite, down to earth’: Chef responsible for actor’s ‘best meal ever’ in Kalimpong shares deets

Kareena Kapoor has been shooting in Kalimpong for Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X and has been sharing photos from her work trip on her social media handles. Photos from the set with her son Jeh Ali Khan, some pouty pictures with her co-stars but Kareena’s followers will know that the actor has been posting many stories about a bakery in the hills named Neena’s Kitchen.

Kareena has posted photos of some delicious Tiramisu, Khow-suey and some lovely dishes on her social media and has made Neena Pradhan of Neena’s Kitchen somewhat of a local celebrity. Kareena tagged one of the dishes as the ‘best meal ever’ and couldn’t stop singing praises of the dessert as well.

Neena Pradhan told The Telegraph, “Kareena Kapoor Khan had somehow heard about me and wanted food from my kitchen. I had sent her the menu and since then, she has ordered food from my place during the past three days.” She called the actor “very polite and down to earth”.

Neena also told the publication that she got a chance to meet the actor in the city. “It is great to see that she has liked our food and posted on social media. Getting appreciation from such a celebrity is indeed an achievement,” she added.

Apart from Kareena, Devotion of Suspect X also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film marks Kareena’s OTT debut with Netflix. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will release on August 11.