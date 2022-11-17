Kareena Kapoor calls herself a ‘director’s actor’, says Hansal Mehta is ‘instinctive and cool’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to wrap up her over-a-month long shooting schedule in London for director Hansal Mehta‘s upcoming crime thriller. Kareena on Thursday thanked Hansal for being ‘cool’ and ‘sharp’, while also revealing that she will be back in Mumbai soon.

According to reports, Kareena plays the role of a detective in the film. The actor has been giving sneak peeks into the shooting of the movie, which is co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Sharing a picture with Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, “A director’s actor…always. Easy,sharp,instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure… @hansalmehta. This one is special guys Mumbai see you soon…”

Hansal Mehta also reposted Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post and wrote, “Such a joy working with you Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Besides the Hansal Mehta film, Kareena will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor-Ektaa Kapoor’s production venture The Crew, in which she will share screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena will soon make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on the Japanese novel by the same name. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.