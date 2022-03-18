Kareena Kapoor builds sandcastles with baby Jeh on Holi, Neetu Kapoor recalls Rishi Kapoor’s last Holi tweet: ‘When we were complete…’

It’s Holi, and Bollywood and television stars have taken to social media to wish their fans. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with her son, Jeh. In the photo, both of them are sitting on a beach, playing with sand. Kareena captioned her photo, “On Holi, we build sandcastles…”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor shared a black and white photo with her father, Randhir Kapoor. She captioned her post, “Happy Holi! From mine to yours!”

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor shared an old video with Raj Kapoor, and recalled memories of previous Holi celebrations. She wrote, “When we were complete, when there was love and warmth. Happy Holi!” The video featured a younger Rishi Kapoor as well, enjoying Holi celebrations. Neetu Kapoor also shared a screenshot of Rishi Kapoor’s last Holi tweet, in which he had written along with a photo of himself as a child, “A young brat wishes a safe and happy Holi to all.”

Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself throwing colour and wrote in Hindi, “Happy Holi to you and your family!” Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Bachchan Paandey, with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Raksha Bandhan and Prithvi Raj in the pipeline.

Mouni Roy shared a photo in which she is putting colour on her husband Suraj Nambiar’s face. She wrote, “May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love and laughter. Happy Holi!” The couple tied the knot in January at a private ceremony in Goa.

Ajay Devgn shared a video on behalf of the team of Runway 34, and pretended to look for a better way of wishing fans Happy Holi.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of himself, smeared in colours and wished fans happy Holi. Abhishek was last seen in the film Bob Biswas. Recently, he announced a new film, Dasvi. Sanjay Dutt shared a simple photo and wished his fans happiness and prosperity.