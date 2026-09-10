Kareena Kapoor calls out Bollywood’s herd mentality: ‘Animal has worked, let’s all do that’

Kareena Kapoor recently called out the “herd mentality” in the film industry, where filmmakers often try to replicate formulas that have previously worked at the box office. Citing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as an example, the actor pointed out how the success of one film can prompt the industry to chase the same formula. “Animal has worked, so now they are like: ‘chalo sab violence kar lete hai (let’s all make violent films)’,” she said.

The conversation happened during a discussion around the importance of writers in cinema, a topic that was recently highlighted by Daayra filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. While discussing how writers are often the most overlooked part of the filmmaking process, they also touched upon the Malayalam film industry, which has been making waves with relatively low-budget films driven by strong storytelling, including Premalu and Manjummel Boys.

‘Writers get centre stage in Malayalam cinema’

In a recent interview with Yuvaa, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “The whole thing of writers is very underrated. In Malayalam cinema, writers are pretty much the centre stage.” Highlighting how the filmmaking process often begins with the writer, the actor added, “It’s the writer who, more often than not, approaches an actor or director and says I have written something. Ultimately, films are written by writers. We need to understand and acknowledge the fact that writers are very important.” Explaining why Malayalam films often manage to stand out, Prithviraj said, “The incentive for a writer to come up with really inventive stuff is a lot more in Malayalam industry.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor set to share screen in Daayra. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor set to share screen in Daayra.

Adding to the discussion, Meghna highlighted that a writer’s confidence often comes from the backing of the actor, director and producer. She argued that writers need that support to take creative risks and attempt unconventional stories. She said, “It is not like writers don’t want to write or push the envelope or break the box and go out of it. It is about getting the wall behind you to be able to do that. Whether the producer, director, or actor is endorsing it. It is a collective responsibility of all the invested parties within the industry to make sure that you are doing that.”

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Kareena Kapoor has ‘full faith’ in the audience

It was at this point that Kareena shared her perspective, calling out the industry’s herd mentality, which she believes can prevent writers and filmmakers from executing original ideas. Taking a dig at producers and directors, who often have the power to approve or reject a story, Kareena said, “Certain people I feel they have a certain idea and they are dated in their thinking. There is a certain thing – the younger the actor/actress, the more people will come to watch them which I don’t think [is the case]. I have full faith in the audience.”

Kareena Kapoor set to play a cop in Daayra. Kareena Kapoor set to play a cop in Daayra.

Meghna agreed that audience response plays a major role in changing these perceptions. She said, “The audience is driving that opinion. It is not the industry’s opinion which is changing, it is because they are approving, they are giving the approval, they are giving the fact that it is actually becoming a revelation for the people who are making part of…”

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‘If Bhansali plans to make a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, I will watch’

The conversation then moved towards the way audiences have responded to films that challenge conventional ideas about casting and storytelling. They also discussed the audience response to Naseeruddin Shah’s recent film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Kareena credited audiences for embracing such films at a time when many in the industry continue to believe that only high-octane action and violence can work at the box office. She said, “Our audiences are smarter than we think. They know exactly when it’s a good film and they want to watch. Today, it is not about this is a young love story and it should have a song.”

Prithviraj further illustrated his point by arguing that audiences are willing to watch a film based on its content, irrespective of the age or conventional image of its actors. He said, “Tomorrow, if Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to make a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, I will go watch first day first show.” Kareena agreed, saying, “Of course.”

‘Animal has worked, let’s all make violent films’

Returning to her criticism of formula-driven filmmaking, she added, “I think all these things are very dated that there should be a formula to the film.” She then took a sarcastic dig at the industry’s tendency to replicate successful formulas, referring to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster film Animal. Kareena said, “Now Animal has worked, so now they are like: ‘chalo sab violence kar lete hai (let’s all make violent films)’.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal released in 2024. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal released in 2024.

She stressed that the industry continues to operate with a herd mentality, although there are filmmakers who remain unaffected by such trends and continue to follow their own creative voices. “Something that provokes your thoughts who have their own fan following and beliefs,” Kareena said. Thanking audiences for becoming more discerning in their film choices, she added, “Now, I think things are changing. Thanks to people sitting at the back. Now they will sense and they will go by the trailer and they will say no we want to watch this film.”

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Post-pandemic, the conversation around the lack of fresh and original content has intensified, particularly as several big-budget films have struggled at the box office while smaller films driven by strong storytelling have found audiences. The success of Malayalam and Telugu films has further challenged the long-held belief that star power and massive budgets are the biggest guarantees of a box-office hit.

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as another example of this shift, showing how content, storytelling and audience interest can sometimes outweigh conventional notions of budget and star power.