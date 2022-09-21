scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Amrita Arora calls Kareena Kapoor ‘eternal pouter’ as she sends her birthday wishes. See here

Kareena Kapoor's 42nd birthday had her friends and family members wish her on social media.

kareena kapoor birthdayKareena Kapoor is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday.

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday and the actor’s friends and family members poured their wishes on social media.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Pataudi, Sara Ali Khan and many others wished Kareena on her special day.

Kareena kapoor Malaika Arora shared this precious photo. Kareena kapoor age Saba Pataudi shared some family photos. Kareena kapoor photos Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from the day they shot together. Kareena kapoor birthday Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor pose for their selfie. Kareena kapoor party photos Kunal Kemmu shared photos with Kareena on Instagram. Kareena kapoor news Kareena is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. RIddhima Kapoor- Reema Kapoor- Kareena Kapoor Khan Riddhima Kapoor wished Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

In a recent chat with The Indian Express ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena spoke about embracing her age and said, “I am never running away from the fact that I’m 42. I don’t think I felt better or looked better. Sometimes, I look at the 20-year-olds and think I don’t want to be in my 20s. I don’t want the pressure of looking good and finding success. As long as you are happy with what you do, that’s all that matters.”

Also Read |Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, fans say ‘the comedian has left us in tears’

On the film front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to perform at the box office and did not get many positive reviews from the critics. The actor is now looking forward to Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X, where she stars alongside Jaideep Sahni and Vijay Varma. The film marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

She is making her debut as a producer in Hansal Mehta’s next, where she is also playing the lead role. Kareena will also be collaborating with Rhea Kapoor. “I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story,” she told PTI.

