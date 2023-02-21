Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for son Jeh comes with his sulky photos: ‘Doesn’t want to leave my lap’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday wish for her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh on his second birthday on Tuesday. The actor posted a couple of photos of herself with Jeh as he refused to leave her lap while she was working.

In the photos that Kareena has posted on Instagram, she looks ready for a shot and a man is trying to take Jeh away from her lap. As the man pulls him away, the little kid cries. The next photo has him looking upset and angry with someone as he looks into the camera. Kareena captioned the photos, “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse ♥️ I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son ♥️.” She added details of the picture as she wrote, “Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 ♥️ Forever and more ♥️ .”

As Kareena shared the pictures on social media, her best friend Amrita Arora dropped several hearts in the comments section. A fan of Kareena called the pictures, “So adorable 🥹.” Another added, “CUTESSTTTTT 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.” One of them wrote, “Oh my god ❤️❤️❤️❤️ That’s Tooooo Cute 🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A fan also felt that Jeh looks quite similar to Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, “He exactly looks like kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor.” Many others wished Jeh on his second birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan became parents to Jeh on February 21, 2021. Recently, she shared how balancing her professional and personal life is like standing on one leg. She told Variety, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.”

On Kareena Kapoor’s son’s birthday, here’s looking at some of his pictures with his family

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Jeh with his father Saif Ali Khan and his brothers, Ibrahim and Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Jeh with his father Saif Ali Khan and his brothers, Ibrahim and Taimur. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor and Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

During the interview, Kareena also mentioned how she has learnt that kids want their parents’ quality time and quantity doesn’t matter. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need,” she said.

Kareena has some interesting projects lined up in the coming years. She will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery The Buckingham Murders. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in the pipeline.