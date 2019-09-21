Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in birthday with Saif, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, celebrated her birthday at the Pataudi Palace with her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan, little Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma uploaded pictures of the party on her Instagram profile. She also put up a cake-cutting video and captioned it, “Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ Direction by @gauravvkchawla 👆🏼 @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s “Happy Birthday” plays in the background. Kareena has worked with actor-singer in Udta Punjab.

Karisma also posted photos of herself with Kareena and also Kareena with Saif and Taimur. “Happy birthday to the best sister ever ❤️ #sisters #sisterlove👭 #birthday,” she wrote.

Kareena will next be seen in Good News, a romantic comedy directed by debutant Raj Mehta that is based about surrogacy. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Good News will release on December 27, 2019. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 film Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan will also star. Angrezi Medium will release on March 20, 2020. Kareena will also appear in Karan Johar’s Takht.