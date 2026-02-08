Inside Sonam Kapoor’s star-studded baby shower: Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shabana Azmi lead the guest list

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower brought Bollywood’s finest together for an intimate, star-studded celebration. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the actress as she prepares for her second child.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 07:23 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor baby showerCelebs at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. (Photo: Instagram/Pallav Paliwal)
Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower on Sunday brought together a host of Bollywood celebrities, along with close friends and family. Among those in attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Celebs attend Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower

Kareena Kapoor looked radiant in a blue-and-white suit adorned with intricate gota patti work. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised with jhumkas and a bindi.

 

Khushi Kapoor opted for a softer palette in a white-and-yellow saree, leaving her hair open and accentuating the look with a pearl choker and matching earrings.

 

Bhumi Pednekar kept it graceful in a white chikankari suit paired with a matching choker necklace, her hair styled in a bun.

 

Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, added a pop of color in a yellow suit with a purple-and-green dupatta, finished with bold jewellery. Arjun was also seen arriving for the baby shower in a red and white kurta pajama.

 

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi donned a yellow suit paired with a multicolour dupatta and a flower tucked in her hair.

 

Maheep Kapoor opted for understated charm in a pink chikankari kurti with her hair left loose, while designer Masaba Gupta showcased a white-and-golden kurti and skirt from her own label.

 

Veteran Anil Kapoor kept it dapper in a blue floral kurta with cream pajama.

 

Sonam Kapoor’s chic maternity look

Sonam Kapoor’s last outing before the baby shower was a book event where she hosted a discussion on The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny with Kiran Desai.

For that occasion, she showcased effortless maternity chic in a fluid bark-coloured knit dress by Khaite, paired with matching boots and layered with an oversized biker jacket from The Frankie Shop. She completed the look with a deep-toned Chanel bag and Zoya Jewels. The actress shared the pictures on Instagram.

 

Sonam Kapoor set to welcome her second child

40-year-old Sonam Kapoor is preparing to welcome her second child. She announced her pregnancy in November with a stylish, Princess Diana-inspired pink outfit.

 

Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja; the couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

