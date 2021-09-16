scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares snapshots from beach vacation with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh ahead of her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will soon turn 41, has taken a beach vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 5:18:52 pm
kareena kapoor khan vacation picsKareena Kapoor Khan will soon be celebrating her 41st birthday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

After Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday celebration in the Maldives, it looks like it is time for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday celebration in an undisclosed location abroad.

Kareena, who turns 41 on September 21, was spotted with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, and husband Saif at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Today, she has shared a picture of herself on social media from her family vacation. In the photo, Kareena’s face is hidden with an oversized hat, and she is seen sporting a neon top. She has captioned the photo with a sticker that reads, “Who Dat”.

The Laal Singh Chadha actor shared another photo from the beach as she enjoyed a scenic view of the blue sea.

Also read |Saif Ali Khan says wedding with Kareena Kapoor planned as an intimate affair: ‘But Kapoor family has at least 200 people’
kareena kapoor vacation Kareena Kapoor is having some fun time. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) kareena kapoor photos Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a beach vacation. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

On Wednesday, the Khan family made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport. While Kareena and baby Jeh were seen in blue outfits, Taimur and Saif twinned in their black shirts. In some of the photos, we could see Taimur waving for the photographers and posing for them at the airport.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently came into the limelight for her book Pregnancy Bible which is like a primer for all mothers-to-be. She was also recently seen on the sets of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her co-actor Aamir Khan.

Also read |Sharmila Tagore says she's glad Kareena Kapoor Khan is her daughter-in-law: 'Her presence calms me'

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in the recently released film Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

