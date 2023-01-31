scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Kareena Kapoor on balancing work and kids Taimur and Jeh: ‘It’s literally like standing on one leg’

Kareena Kapoor, in a recent interview, spoke about how she and husband Saif Ali Khan divide parenting duties, and believe in spending quality time with their kids Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur-Jeh (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)
Star-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have time and again spoken about sharing parenting responsibilities. Now, in a new interview, Kareena referenced her love for yoga as she said that balancing her personal and professional life is like ‘standing on one leg’.

The actor was in conversation with Variety about her new projects — Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery The Buckingham Murders. While talking about creating a work-life balance, the actor said, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” Kareena also added that the family is blessed to have staff that supports them.

Giving an insight into how their schedule works, the actor said that when she was shooting for Hansal’s series, Saif was at home with their kids. Now that he’s filming in Amritsar, she will be at home till March. “And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into The Crew (Rhea Kapoor’s production, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon). It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well-planned, I think you can achieve it,” the Bollywood actor said.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend: ‘If that happens, how will we entertain…’

 

She also mentioned how she’s realised that kids only expect quality time with parents, and not quantity. Kareena said, “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have two sons — six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, who’s almost three now.

She called The Devotion of Suspect X ‘dramatically different’ from the Hansal Mehta, and described it as ‘dark and fun’. Kareena said, “For me, it’s very different because obviously you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films are shockingly different.”

