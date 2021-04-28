Kareena Kapoor asks people to spare a thought for doctors and medical staff: ‘They are at a breaking point’

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in India, many celebrities have come forward to aid people monetarily or amplify resource leads through social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been asking fans to stay safe and get vaccinated in time. On Wednesday, the Bollywood actor took to Instagram and asked people to spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff.

In the note, the 3 Idiots actor showed her displeasure at citizens for still not abiding by the safety protocols. “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in,” wrote Kareena. She followed it up by asking everyone to spare a thought for the medical fraternity every time they flout a rule.

She further wrote, “The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically.”

Kareena Kapoor ended the note by saying that each one reading her message is responsible for breaking the chain, and the country needs them ‘now more than ever’.

Actor Dia Mirza, while sharing the dos and don’ts in the coming days, also asked fans to get vaccinated. In a video, she said that we can help by staying home, wearing a double mask, keeping physical distance, donating plasma and helping each other.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also promoted the registration for Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 18, which is set to kickstart from today.