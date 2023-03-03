Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor attend as Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora host grand birthday bash for mother’s 70th

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora hosted a grand birthday bash for their mother Joyce Arora as she turned 70 on March 2. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor attended the party, as did Malaika’s beau, Arjun Kapoor. Kareena treated us with some inside photos and we saw Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora’s family posing together as Joyce Arora cut her huge birthday cake.

Karisma also shared photos with her sister Kareena.

The inside photos from the party show that the Arora sisters left no stone unturned to make their mother’s day a special one. From customised napkins, which read, ‘Joyce Arora’s 70th’, to a huge backdrop reading the same was arranged by Amrita and Malaika. The party also had a special menu.

See all inside photos from Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora’s mother’s 70th birthday:

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Kapoor/Instagram)

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s video was also shared by paparazzi accounts as they left the party.

See videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora share an amazing bond.