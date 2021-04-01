Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor celebrate five years of Ki and Ka, demand a sequel

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor collaborated together for the first time in Ki and Ka. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor are celebrating five years of R Balki’s Ki and Ka and the two stars went down memory lane as they posted on social media. While heaping praises at the project, the actors also demanded a sequel, given they enjoyed working together so much on the 2016 film.

Kareena shared a candid photo from the set where Arjun can be seen having a fun time with their makeup artist, while she poses with her trademark pout. Calling the film ‘quite bold’, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor stated that she thoroughly enjoyed working with Arjun and Balki. Bebo also informed her followers that it was after Ki and Ka that she conceived her elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

“A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel… only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again… Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo 🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️ #5YearsOfKiAndKa,” shared Kareena.

Replying to her hilarious last statement, Arjun dropped, “The Chappal is key !!!” on her post.

He too posted a photo of himself holding a mangalsutra, and wrote how he chose the film for his late mother. Arjun also mentioned how he has been missing the set on the film’s fifth anniversary.

“A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki… this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir… I think we need a sequel 😉 what say @kareenakapoorkhan ?,” wrote the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor.

Arjun Kapoor even shared a montage video of Ki and Ka stills on his Instagram story, and tagged Kareena and R Balki.

The 2016 rom-com followed the journey of a young married couple who contradict the stereotypical gender roles. Ki and Ka had Kareena play Kia, an ambitious woman, who fends for the family, while Arjun’s Kabir takes up the role of a stay-at-home husband. The film, while receiving a lukewarm response from the critics, had a decent box office collection.