Kareena Kapoor’s Angrezi Medium look revealed

The first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from upcoming film Angrezi Medium is out. The actor plays a cop in the film that is a sequel to 2017’s hit comedy drama Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan, who played the lead role in Hindi Medium, returns for the sequel.

Advertising

In the first look, Kareena is wearing a half tucked-in shirt and jeans. She has a badge on her waist that suggests her character is a part of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. The plot of the film is still hazy but we can be sure that a large part of the action takes place in the English capital.

Angrezi Medium is being directed by Homi Adjania.

Talking about casting Kareena Kapoor in the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had said in a statement, “Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film, and I am excited that she is going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchise, and she is perfect for it. Here she plays a cop, a role she is actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her.”

Earlier, Kareena had expressed her joy on working with Irrfan Khan. While speaking to IANS, the actor said, “Oh God, I am super excited for this film. I have worked with all the Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan.”

She added, “He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me. So, I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role but that does not matter. I know I am too excited, and I am really looking forward to this one.”