Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘love in the times of Corona’, captured in one photo

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and while the actor is self-isolating in her home, it looks like she is starting to miss her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena took to Instagram on Thursday as she shared a click of a terrace across the road where Saif seems to be sipping a hot beverage.

Kareena shared in the caption, “Ok so we are still… in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! Its lurking…” Saif is not clearly visible in the picture as it has been taken from a distance but Kareena’s caption hints that the man in the red shirt is the Sacred Games actor.

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Kareena tested positive after attending an “intimate gathering” at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house. Apart from Kareena, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive in the days since. Kareena’s apartment complex was sealed by the BMC on Tuesday after her test results came back. BMC said three buildings have been sealed as per protocols. Karan’s apartment complex was also sanitised. On Wednesday, a house help at Kareena’s residence also tested positive for the virus.

Karan Johar, on Wednesday, shared a note saying that he did not throw a party and his home is not a Covid hotspot. His note read, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all negative. In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an 8 people intimate gathering is not a ‘party.’ And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of covid.”

Ever since these positive cases emerged, BMC has traced 110 people and conducted RT-PCR tests on all. So far, all have tested negative.