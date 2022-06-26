Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turn Taimur into a ‘Rolling Stones baby’ as they head for concert in London, see photos

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decided to treat Taimur to a Rolling Stones concert. The couple is currently in London and Kareena took to Instagram and shared a photo with the family in matching outfits as they headed out for their musical evening. All three of them wore black t-shirts with the Rolling Stones logo. While Kareena and Saif were clad in leather jackets, Taimur wore a grey hoodie over his t-shirt. He was even sporting a spikes hairstyle.

Sharing the first photo with Taimur, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “And here we come.” In the second photo, she wrote, “The Rolling Stones Baby.” Kareena and Saif enjoy spending time in London, and this time their second son Jeh joined them for their little holiday. Earlier, Kareena had shared a photo of Saif on London streets. Many members of the Kapoor family are in London, including Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. They had shared photos of a mini-reunion, which also featured Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor wrapped Devotion Of Suspect X, which will be her OTT debut. Directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, the project is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. It has been in development for a long time.

Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how The Devotion of Suspect X “has all the right ingredients.” She said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”