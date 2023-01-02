scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan glam it up with kids Taimur and Jeh at New Year celebrations, share perfect family photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a rather glamorous-looking photo with her family -- husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur-Jeh (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought in the New Year with much style in Gstaad, Switzerland. Kareena posted updates from the party they attended with their children, Jeh and Taimur. On Sunday night, Kareena shared a perfect family photo and wrote,  “Peace, good health and prosperity to all 2023.”

Also Read |Happy New Year 2023: Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s ‘big mood’, watch Nick Jonas’ reel of unseen photos with Priyanka and daughter Malti

In the photo, Kareena looked stunning in a glamorous metallic green gown as she held Jeh’s hand. Saif looked dapper in a black tux, and Taimur wore a blazer with Spider-Man embossed on it, while Jeh wore a puffed jacket. The photo appears to be taken during a grand social event, as several artists and entertainers posed in the background of the photo as well. Many celebrities commented on the photo, including Manish Malhotra, who left several hearts. Kareena’s sister Karisma added a heart, while fans flooded the image with heartwarming wishes. One wrote, “You guys look so perfect. I never comment on celeb pictures but this picture brings a smile and so happy and fulfilling.”

Earlier during the day, Kareena posted a photo of Taimur, who did a peace-out gesture. She captioned her post, “Big mood 2023.”

She also shared photos of herself in the green dress and wrote, “2023 I am so ready for you…💚💚💚 About last night…”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump. She will be next seen in the upcoming Hansal Mehta film, and Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese novel, The Devotion Of Suspect X. She’s also announced her new film Crew, alongside actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

