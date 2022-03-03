Kareena Kapoor and Kajol bump into each other, paps catch them discussing baby Jeh and Ajay Devgn’s smoking habit

Actors Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a warm reunion as they bumped into each other at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The two have worked together on films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and We Are Family.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kajol and Kareena, both wearing white, greeted each other warmly after seemingly bumping into each other. They had a conversation about the pandemic, which was caught on camera.

“What’s happening!” Kareena said, and Kajol replied, “How’s your new baby?” Kareena said that she can’t believe ‘it’s already been a year’ since his birth. She asked Kajol about her Covid-19 experience, and Kajol replied, “I’m Covid returned…” Kareena then asked about Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn, who has apparently ‘dodged’ the virus. Kajol joked that he’s avoided it ‘because he’s a smoker’.

The two laughed, embraced, and went their separate ways. Fans appreciated their regular conversation. One person wrote in the comments section, “Norml log h ye bhi yr,” and another person wrote, “Aao behen chugali kre.” A third person commented, “It looks like local ladies talking and gossipping!! Bas expensive cars hai inke sath.”

Previously, Kajol appeared as a guest on Kareena’s chat show What Women Want. It was on that show that Kajol admitted that her daughter Nysa hated their film We Are Family. “They hated We Are Family. I have to tell you that, it’s really sad. They hated it because I get really sick and I die in the end,” she said. She added, “My daughter has come out and she’s like, ‘I can’t believe that you made me go through this film. I can’t believe you took me for this film.’ My son was too young. But she has howled throughout the film. She was traumatised.”