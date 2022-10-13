Kareena Kapoor and Jeh pose stylishly before actor heads for shoot, see photos

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently jetted off to London, with younger son Jeh Ali Khan, to shoot for director Hansal Mehta’s next project. The actor recently shared an adorable picture with Jeh as the duo left for the set.

Both Kareena and Jeh looked cute as they wore sunglasses and walked hand-in-hand. Kareena captioned the image, “Off to work with my Boy…but a quick Pose before we leave…#Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo..”. Kareena’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is back in Mumbai with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she and Saif take turns to stay back at home with the children while one of them travels for work. She said, “My priority is definitely my family — my children, my husband, parents, sister. They are everything to me.” Talking about taking care of Taimur and Jeh, Kareena added, “One parent is always there. Saif finished Adipurush and now it’s time for me to work. We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do.”

The actor further said that sometimes she has to miss out on great roles to spend time with family, but she doesn’t regret it. She said, “I’m always tempted, like I should do one more film if the offer or the role is too good. But it’s okay if I have to sacrifice a few good films or scripts because it’s worth it. Because then I can spend time with my children, which is my priority.”

Kareena Kapoor had earlier given a glimpse of her look from Hansal Mehta’s upcoming crime thriller, for which the actor has gone de-glam. Kareena will apparently play the role of a detective in the Ekta Kapoor production.

Kareena has also finished working on Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut. The actor will also collaborate again with her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor.