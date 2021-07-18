scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Kareena Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora share photos from their all-girls Saturday night

Kareena Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora seem to be having a great time as they pose together.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 18, 2021 3:32:37 pm
amrita arora, kareena saturday nightKareena Kapoor looked her stylish best at her recent get-together. (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor had the best time with her close friends and BFF Amrita Arora on Saturday. Kareena’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra was also a part of the gang.

Kareena and Amirta took to their Instagram story to share the clicks. Amrita shared a photo whose caption read, “No one like my BFF.”

She shared another click that features her with Kareena, Anissa and another friend named Shahira.

See latest photos from Kareena Kapoor and her BFF Amrita Arora’s girls night:

amrita arora, kareena (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) amrita arora, kareena (Photo: Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Kareena, Armaan, and Anissa are the latest workout buddies in B-town. They are doing online sessions together.

Earlier, Kareena shared a post-workout selfie of hers and said that she is ready for her Saturday night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest selfie:

kareena slefie (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena has been quite active on her social media and recently shared a beautiful throwback picture along with sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita. “Is it Christmas already?#mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor,” read the caption.

Kareena, the mother of two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, recently debuted as a writer too with her book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

