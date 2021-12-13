Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19, people who came in contact with them asked to take RT PCR test by BMC

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI. Quoting BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the agency said that the two actors had attended multiple parties.

In the statement, BMC further “ordered” those who had come in contact with them to undergo RT-PCR test.

The tweet read, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).”

As per data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded 7,350 Covid-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also has 38 cases of the new Omicron variant.