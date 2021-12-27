scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora are ‘back’ after beating Covid: Saif Ali Khan joins them for a get-together at Karisma Kapoor’s home. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks back and remained quarantined for several days.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 27, 2021 10:29:40 am
kareena kapoor saif taimur amrita aroraKareena Kapoor met Amrita Arora at Karisma Kapoor's residence. (Photos: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor and Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a reunion of sorts with best friend Amrita Arora at her elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence  on Sunday. The two besties had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks back and remained quarantined for several days. They recovered recently.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and posted a click with Amrita from the bash. She wrote in the text, “We are back.” Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan also accompanied Kareena at the dinner get-together thrown by Karisma. Amrita attended the meet with her family too.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor attends annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. See photos
kareena kapoor amrita arora Kareena Kapoor met her friend Amrita Arora after both recovered from Covid-19. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor) amrita arora Amrita Arora posted her clicks in her Instagram stories too. amrita arora covid Amrita Arora tested positive along with Kareena Kapoor recently. (Photo: Instagram/Amrita Arora)

Malaika Arora, Amrita’s elder sister and another close friend of Kareena-Karisma was also spotted with beau Arjun Kapoor at Karisma’s house.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check out the photos from the get-together hosted by Karisma Kapoor.

kareena saif taimur Kareena Kapoor arriving with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena saif Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Karisma Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun kapoor Arjun Kapoor was also present at the get-together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) malaika arora Malaika Arora shone in green at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun kapoor malaika arora Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amrita arora Amrita Arora wore pink on the occasion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amrita arora shakeel ladak Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Both Kareena and Amrita, along with Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan had tested positive for coronavirus after attending an intimate dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house. Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also got infected.

Kareena had on Friday, shared that she was missing her sons Taimur and Jeh. She wrote in her Instagram stories, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis).”

Also read |‘My home is no Covid hotspot, hosted intimate gathering, not a party’: Karan Johar tests negative

On Thursday, Kareena posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan from the balcony of the room she was quarantined in. He stood on the terrace of the building across the street, drinking from a cup. “Ok so we are still…in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! It’s lurking,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a Bollywood remake of Forest Gump.

