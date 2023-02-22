When Sanjay Leela Bhansali said Kareena Kapoor lashed out at him for not casting her in Devdas: ‘She said I don’t know how to make films’

Kareena Kapoor has a long record of dropping out of projects that eventually turned out to be major hits. But there is no other director that she has come close to working with more often than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There was bad blood brewing between the two when Bhansali selected Aishwarya Rai over Kareena for a role in Devdas, which led to Kareena bad-mouthing him in the press.

In a 2002 interview with Filmfare, Kareena was asked if she’d ever worked with Bhansali considering what happened between them. She said, “I’ll never. What he did to me was wrong. He screen-tested me for Devdas, gave me a signing amount, then took someone else. That was wrong, it hurt especially because I was at the start of my career. It’s okay, because the day he dropped me, I signed Yaadein. Sanjay hurt me. Even if I have no work, I’ll never work with him.”

That same year, Bhansali put forth his side of the story, also in an interview with Filmfare, and said that there was no agreement with Kareena about starring in Devdas. He recalled, “She came to my house with Neeta Lulla and said she wanted to work with me… I told her that I hadn’t seen her work and that before casting her, I needed to see what she was capable of. We fixed up a photo-shoot with the right costumes. Since Babitaji and Karisma Kapoor were also at the shoot, I made it clear to all of them that the shoot wasn’t a confirmation that I would cast Kareena. They were okay with that at the time. After going through the photographs, I told Kareena that I felt Aishwarya Rai was fabulous and perfect for Paro; she has the aristocratic looks I required. Kareena didn’t say a word then but some days later I found her lashing out at me in print. She accused me of backing out after having given her the signing amount and contract. Believe me, this is not true. She also said I didn’t know how to make films. Kareena is a fabulous girl who’s doing very well in life. However, I’d like to inform her that I do know how to make films. She has tried to tell me that she was misquoted but I’d like her to know that I’ve heard those tapes. Recently, we met at Sikander Kher’s birthday party. I told her that if I have a suitable role for her, I’ll cast her. Till then, I’ll brush up on film-making.”

It was said that the two patched up at Sikander Kher’s birthday party after Kirron Kher played mediator. Kareena told Filmfare in 2002, “She dragged me to him. We hugged and became friends. I told him I was hurt because he screen-tested me for Devdas and then replaced me without my knowledge. But I’ve never ever said that he’s a bad director or that I’ll never work with him. The media just blew our differences out of proportion. You know I was like a child who wanted to be in his film. He was the first filmmaker I ever called. Anyway, Devdas is certainly not the last film he’ll make. He owes me a solo-heroine film.”

Kareena would come close to working with Bhansali on Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela, and then in Bajirao Mastani. But Deepika Padukone ended up bagging those roles instead. Bhansali’s last film was Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. He recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi.