Karate champion Amritpal Kaur dedicates gold medal to ‘saviour’ Sonu Sood, actor helped pay for her knee surgery two years ago

South Asian Karate champion Amritpal Kaur took to Instagram on Saturday to thank actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood for the role he played in her recovery, after she posted about urgently needing a knee surgery in 2020. She dedicated her recent gold medal at the All India championships to him.

Sonu responded by sharing the same pictures on Instagram, and recounted the story of how they became acquainted. He wrote, “When you see the positive impact you have had in other’s lives, then it makes your life even more worthwhile. I met Amritpal 2 years ago when she urgently needed a knee surgery. She had huge dreams but circumstances didn’t let her work for it. Helping her get there was one of the biggest honours of my life and seeing this medal in her hand today makes it all the more worth it. The All India Karate Champion Amritpal won the gold medal without giving even a single score to the opponents and will soon be representing India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I am sure she will bring glory to all of us and the nation. Chak de Amritpal!”

Amritpal in her original post had written, “Indeed a really beautiful morning today. Met with my Saviour @sonu_sood sir . Who has helped me 2 years ago. Dedicating this Gold of All India karate championship (National) to you sir. Thank you so much for being there for me. Without your help, I would not have made it. Heartiest thanks to you sir for your time and generosity.”

Several well-wishers took to the comments section of both Sonu and Amritpal’s posts, and congratulated her on her achievements. Suniel Shetty dropped a heart and raised hands emoji, and many others thanked Sonu for his gesture.

Sonu has developed a reputation as a public servant since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he arranged for stranded migrant workers to be transported back to their home states during the lockdown. He has since, through his foundation, provided monetary and medical aid to those in need.