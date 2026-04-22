Karan Wahi reveals how a tulsi mala, doing naam jaap, and leaving non-veg food made him calmer

Karan Wahi needs no introduction. He is a well-known face for the masses, having made his mark not only in television soaps but also in reality TV and now in the OTT space. Recently, the actor spoke at length about his spiritual journey and how he came to his beliefs a little later in life, but now feels much calmer and more positive.

In a chat with Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, he said, “Someone randomly told me 4-5 months ago in Delhi that I get very angry, and that I should stay calm, and should wear a tulsi mala. I never had such a thought. It’s not that I am not spiritual, but over time, I had drifted away from spirituality for whatever reason. But I don’t know… the last four-five months have been beautiful. Somehow, I found myself wondering how I could get a tulsi mala from Vrindavan.”

He also shared that he started doing naam jaap (chanting), which brought a significant change in his life. “I follow Neem Karoli Baba, and through him I was introduced to Premanand Maharaj ji. I started listening to his sermons, and then I understood what naam jaap is.” He added, “One thing led to another, but whenever I find time, whenever I’m distracted or whenever I begin to think something negative, this thought comes to my mind that when you are doing naam jaap, you are doing something good, and it also helps you forget all your stress and worries.”

He further said that even though he started this practice a bit late, not a moment goes by when he doesn’t think about it now. “Now, when I am sitting at home with nothing to do, I keep watching TV randomly, or keep changing channels, or scrolling through reels. In those moments it strikes me that I should just do naam jaap instead.”

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‘Never thought would give up non-veg food’

Karan also spoke about lifestyle changes, saying he never thought he would become a vegetarian, but things have changed. “I never thought in my life that I would give up non-vegetarian food. More than giving it up, it’s like I simply don’t feel like eating it anymore.” He also added, “For the past 4-5 years I have been having skin allergies, meaning my body used to get unusually dry from the waist down, and my hands and legs would become dry. But it’s been 3-5 months since I left non-vegetarian food, and now my skin has completely improved.”

He also reflected on his mental health, saying, “Mentally, I am very calm. I used to be very reactive earlier, now I have become more empathetic.”

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At the beginning of this year, Karan was in the news after rumours surfaced that he and his Raisinghani vs Raisinghani co-star Jennifer Winget had gotten engaged and were reportedly set to take the plunge very soon. However, reacting to the rumours, Karan denied them and told SCREEN, “Thank you for checking with me. Don’t know where this came from, but it’s not true.”

Disclaimer: This article explores personal reflections on spirituality, lifestyle changes, and mental well-being. The experiences shared, including the impact of dietary changes on health conditions, are personal anecdotes and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or mental health concerns.